The American Association of University Women (Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin Branch) is offering its local, annual scholarships to women who will be juniors or seniors in college during the upcoming academic year, and who were raised in the Tri-Valley, or now live in Pleasanton, Livermore, or Dublin.
To apply for the scholarships this year, visit www.aauw-lpd.org, go to ‘Activites’ at the top of the page, then scroll down to ‘Scholarships.’ The application period is now open, and the due date is May 1, 2021.
Last year, the three women who earned scholarships each received $2,000 apiece. AAUW is one of over a thousand branches nationwide. The local branch has been supporting the mission of ‘advancing gender equality for girls and women through research, education, and advocacy’ for 68 years.
AAUW has hosted ‘Three Talks for High School Girls,’ given by young professional women who shared their pasts - from what courses they took in high school and college to how they were succeeding in their chosen professions. Roughly 180 participants registered from the five area high schools to watch these free Zoom programs.
For girls entering the 8th grade, AAUW-LPD also provides a week-long STEM summer camp at Stanford University. It is designed to develop girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. Hopefully, after the Covid pandemic is over, a return to this important program can be made.