Dr. Ana Minian, the author of “Undocumented Lives: The Untold Story of Mexican Migration,” will speak at Las Positas College on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Minian, professor of history at Sanford University, will discuss immigration policy, the border wall, and how immigration politics affects Central American and other nations south of the border. Her presentation, sponsored by the Las Positas Global Studies program, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., in Building 1600, 3000 Campus Hill Dr., in Livermore.
Her recent book is a look at Mexican migration in the 1970s and 1980s, when many Mexican laborers engaged in circular migration back and forth between the United States and Mexico. She relates how Mexican migrants, primarily men, were in a situation where they felt caught between both governments’ attitudes towards their labor and their very presence. Both countries pulled them close at times, and pushed them away at others. Nevertheless, they built community wherever they were, and started to build a tradition of activism.
She also looks at how gender affected migration. Men were the primary immigrants, while women and children stayed home. But once the border was hardened, more women, children, and other relatives began to come to the U.S. without papers, refusing to be cut off from their families indefinitely.