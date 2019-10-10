Author and retired physicist Camille Minichino will speak to local writers and interested members of the public about “Hacks for Writing Suspense” on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Attendees will learn how to create suspense using the elements of a good scene from its setting to the character’s thoughts, words, actions and physical responses.
“Whatever the genre, suspense is an important component of fiction,” says Minichino.
Working under various pen names, Minichino has authored five different mystery series made up of 26 novels, and has published many short stories and articles. She teaches science at Golden State University in San Francisco and writing workshops around the Bay Area.
The presentation, hosted by the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC), begins at 2 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Rd., Pleasanton, with check-in at 1:30 p.m.
The session is open to people who make advance reservations and pay a fee at the door. The cost for CWC members is $14; for nonmembers, $18; student members, $6; and student nonmembers, $10. Anyone interested in the program or CWC may attend with no obligation to join. Reservations can be made by sending a message via e-mail to reservations@trivalleywriters.org no later than Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about their craft at its monthly meetings. Visit www.trivalleywriters.org, and www.minichino.com.