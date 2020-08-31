Best-selling author Rachael Herron will discuss how aspiring writers can attract attention to their work in a half-day virtual workshop hosted by the Tri-Valley chapter of the California Writers Club on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The presentation, “Get the Attention You Deserve: Queries, Synopses, and Blurbs,” will begin at 2 p.m., and is open to both members and non-members.
Herron has written more than two dozen books, including general fiction and romance novels. She also teaches writing extension workshops for the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University.
During the Zoom-based workshop, she will explore ways to write effective emails and query letters to publishers, and how to develop back cover blurbs that “leap off the page.”
The cost is $10 for Writers Club members, $12 for non-members, and $5 for students from 14-22. Reservations are required and fees must be paid by Sept. 17. To register, send an email to president@trivalleywriters.org; fees may be paid by PayPal at www.trivalleywriters.org.