Author Gina Mulligan will discuss “Writing Historical Fiction for a Modern Reader” during a Zoom meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers Club at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21.
Mulligan, the author of “Remember the Ladies” and “From Across the Room,” stresses that writing historical fiction is not the same as writing history and will explain how to incorporate historical facts without sounding like a textbook. Writers will also learn how to tackle creating period characters, language and dialogue.
In addition to her two historical novels, Mulligan is the author of a nonfiction collection of letters called “Dear Friend, Letters of Encouragement, Humor, and Love for Women with Breast Cancer.”
The session is open to the public. Cost is $5 for members of the California Writers Club, $7 for non-members, and $3 for students 14-22. To register, email president@trivalleywriters.org by Thursday, Nov. 19. To pay, go to www.trivalleywriters.org.