Axis Community Health is providing free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing by appointment through December at Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore.
Axis said testing is available for Axis patients, all health care, front-line or essential workers, and anyone without a primary care provider or who is uninsured.
Appointments will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (925) 462-1755. Walk-up service is available for those arriving without a car.
Alameda County Health Care Services is covering staffing and laboratory costs. People do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested and results should be available within 72 hours.
For a list of free COVID-19 testing sites in Alameda County, go to covid-19.acgov.org/covid19/testing.page