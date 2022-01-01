Axis Community Health is offering free assistance through Jan. 31 to California residents who need help enrolling in Covered California, Medi-Cal, or CalFresh.
“Health insurance can be confusing,” said Paula Barriga, Axis community relations manager. “We can answer questions or concerns about enrolling. Axis counselors can help determine eligibility during a free enrollment assistance appointment.”
Covered California offers plans through private insurance companies for U.S. citizens and documented immigrants living in the state.
Individuals with an annual income of $51,520 or less qualify for coverage. A family of four with an income of $106,000 or less also qualifies. Plans purchased during the current open enrollment period will be valid through the end of 2022.
Applicants cannot be denied coverage due to preexisting conditions. Eligible applicants may also receive financial assistance to help cover the cost of plans and services.
Axis counselors can also assist people enrolling in Medi-Cal or renewing Medi-Cal coverage.
To qualify, an individual must meet income and other eligibility requirements. Individuals must have an annual income of $17,775 or less to qualify; a family of four must have an income of $36,570 or less. New this year, Medi-Cal has extended the qualifying dependent age from 19 to 25 years old. Medi-Cal enrollment is open year-round.
Axis Community Health operates clinics in Pleasanton and Livermore. To make an appointment with a counselor, call 925-462-1755. Axis assistance is available in English and Spanish.