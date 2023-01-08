Axis Community Health, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit provider of health and medical services, is providing free assistance for Tri-Valley residents seeking to enroll in the Covered California Health Exchange, which offers subsidized health-care plans under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA.
The open enrollment period for Covered California runs through Jan. 31.
Axis said in a news release that its enrollment counselors are available to help consumers throughout the process, including determining eligibility for financial support.
“Health insurance is confusing,” said Axis community relations manager Paula Barriga-Denk. “Our enrollment counselors can help determine eligibility for Covered California, Medi-Cal, or CalFresh during a free enrollment assistance appointment.”
Covered California offers health-care plans from private insurance companies for U.S. citizens and documented immigrants. Under the ACA, coverage cannot be denied due to preexisting conditions and many applicants are eligible to receive financial assistance to help cover the cost.
To qualify for financial assistance, individuals must have an annual income of $54,360 or less; a family of four must have an income of $111,000.
Those who do not qualify for financial assistance may still be eligible to receive a federal tax credit to help lower their premiums.
Plans purchased during the current open enrollment period will be in effect through the end of 2023.
“It’s important that consumers not miss the open enrollment window for Covered California or they may not have another opportunity to enroll,” Barriga-Denk noted. “Remember, you must now have coverage or potentially face a state tax penalty.”
Barriga-Denk said Axis assistance is available by phone, in English and Spanish, during business hours, Monday through Friday. Other languages are also supported.
To schedule an appointment with an enrollment counselor call Axis at 925-462-1755.
Axis counselors can also assist people with Medi-Cal and Medi-Cal renewals.