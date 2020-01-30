Axis Community Health is hosting three free showings of “Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience.”
The sequel to “Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age,” the film examines the science behind teens’ emotional challenges and the interplay of social media. It provides tips for school and home to help build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in the digital age. It includes insights from brain researchers, psychologists, and thought leaders to support youth mental wellness.
“The film emphasizes the importance of social-emotional learning for young people, especially on topics such as stress management,” says Heather Mackey, Axis Community Health’s education specialist. Emma Gil, also a health education specialist with Axis adds, “The NEXT CHAPTER provides solutions and tools that can be useful for youth and adults alike. Skills for resilience can truly make a difference in people’s lives.”
Gil and Mackey currently work with several schools in the Tri-Valley providing health and wellness education to tweens and teens.
Registration is requested; RSVP at www.eventcombo.com by searching for “Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER”.