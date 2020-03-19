The City of Dublin is accepting applications to sponsor a banner honoring a local service member or veteran. The banners will be displayed along Dougherty Road from Memorial Day to Veterans Day 2020. The deadline to become a sponsor is March 25.
On March 13, Pleasanton Military Families hosted their Spring Pack Out to support our deployed men and women serving overseas. The community was invited to help pack hundreds of care boxes with food, clothing and comfort items for our militar…
Latest News
