In celebration of their upcoming 50th anniversary in September, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) will offer a 50% discount for the entire month for riders who use the system’s reloadable Clipper Card.
The reduced fare will be automatically deducted when using Clipper at the fare gates. The organization’s online Trip Planner and Fare Calculator will soon be updated to show discounted fares during the month of September.
While BART will share discounted fares with other apps and websites, they can’t guarantee that non-BART sources will display them. Printed fare charts at vending machines in each station will not be changed for the month of September, but a large decal will be posted noting there is 50% off the published fares.
According to BART representatives, the transit system’s 50% discount will be in addition to already-discounted fares for youth, senior, Regional Transportation Connection, Clipper Start, and Gator Pass riders.
BART service currently extends as far as Millbrae, Richmond, Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, and Berryessa/North San José. BART operates in five counties (San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara) with 131 miles of track and 50 stations, carrying approximately 405,000 trips on an average weekday (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic).