In celebration of their upcoming 50th anniversary in September, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) will offer a 50% discount for the entire month for riders who use the system’s reloadable Clipper Card.

The reduced fare will be automatically deducted when using Clipper at the fare gates. The organization’s online Trip Planner and Fare Calculator will soon be updated to show discounted fares during the month of September.