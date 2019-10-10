Towne Center Books will be hosting award-winning Bay Area author Carole Bumpus for a celebratory book event for her memoir, Searching for Family and Traditions at the French Table, Book One — the first installment in Bumpus’s series, Savoring the Olde Ways.
The free event is open to the public, and takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., at Towne Center Books, 555 Main Street in Pleasanton.
In her engaging travelogue and heartwarming culinary memoir, full of delicious recipes, Bumpus shares her adventures traveling in France, where she met three generations of French families in their homes to share meals and discover their culinary traditions.
From Paris in the Île-de-France, through the Champagne, Alsatian and Lorraine regions, Bumpus searched for the traditional “cuisine pauvre” (peasant foods) common to the French table. As she traveled and sat across the table in more than seventy interviews and intimate conversations, Bumpus listened as French families described their personal histories, the family recipes used for festivals and celebrations, and the ways in which sobering economic and political realities, especially WWII, shaped country, people and cuisine.
A retired family therapist, Bumpus began writing about food and travel when she stumbled upon the amazing stories of women and war in France. Her historical novel, A Cup of Redemption, was published in 2014, and its unique companion cookbook, Recipes for Redemption: A Companion Cookbook to A Cup of Redemption, was released in 2015.
