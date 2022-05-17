Pleasanton attorney Sblend Sblendorio and his wife, Beth, will host a barbecue at their home on Sunday, May 29, to raise money for the Dr. John Shirley Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Shirley, who opened the first veterinary hospital in Livermore, served on the Livermore City Council from 1958 to 1966. He was also a distinguished World War II veteran, receiving a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and the French Croix de Guerre. The scholarship fund was created by Shirley’s family following his death in December 2021 at the age of 97.
According to the Pedrozzi Foundation, which will manage the fund, at least one scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating high school senior in Livermore who plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine or who exemplifies Dr. Shirley’s motto of service above self.
For tickets or more information, contact the Pedrozzi Foundation at info@pedrozzi.org or 925-456-3700.