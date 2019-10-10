Pleasanton Library’s Adult Literacy Program needs patient, caring volunteers to help adults gain English reading, writing, and conversation skills. Tutors work one-on-one with students, or lead small group conversation practice, citizenship test preparation, or book clubs.
The Literacy Program provides all books and materials, as well as training and ongoing support. The next training event is on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd. No advance preparation is needed; prior teaching experience is not required. Volunteers should be aged 18 or older, fluent in American English and culture, able to devote 1-2 hours weekly for at least six months, and can be innovative and have fun.
Visit www.volunteermatch.org, email literacy@cityofpleasantonca.gov, or call 925.931.3405.