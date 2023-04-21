The Livermore Public Library is looking for literacy volunteers to help residents in the community. A volunteer tutor can help an adult becomemoreconfidentandbetterabletonavigateeverydaysituations. Aneffectivetutor is respectful, patient and encouraging. No previous experience is necessary. After successfully completing training, volunteers are teamed with an adult learner. Pairs typically meet once or twice weekly for one to two hours each meeting.
For more information or to sign-up to become a volunteer tutor, visit the Literacy Office inside the Livermore Public Library Civic Center Branch, or call 925-373-5507 or email literacy@livermoreca.gov.