On August 10th, World of Beer Dublin is traveling around the world with a WOB Beer Fest inside the Entertainment Village in Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center featuring beer, music and fun. The Beer Festival will feature nine different beer stands, highlighting more than 10 breweries. Enjoy the beer alongside a live DJ, and arts and crafts for the kids.
For $20, five beer tasting tickets will be included, with a five-ounce tasting cup. Outdoor games will be featured including beer pong, cornhole toss and a WOB Pretzel eating contest. Some featured breweries at the event will include, Altamont Beer Wroks, Shaddow Puppet, Lagunitas, Dust Bowl, Fort Point Brewery, Alpine, Green Flash, Sieera Nevad, Belching Beaver and more.
WOB Dublin has partnered with Art Buzz Kids to entertain your kids at an additional charge. In addition to all the beer and games, there will also be brand-new Patron Zone Patio. Help make your own drinks using the bike-powered margarita blender on the patio.
For more details and to buy tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/wobdublinca/