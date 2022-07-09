The City of Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department has announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with Stanford Medicine, Construction Testing Services, and 4Leaf, Inc. (4LEAF) for the naming rights of Bernal Community Park. The sponsorship package will collectively contribute $630,000 over seven years to fund ongoing facility construction costs at the park.
“The City of Pleasanton is strongly committed to providing our community expansive access to quality parks and outdoor recreation areas,” said Heidi Murphy, director of the City of Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department. “Upholding the high standards of excellence that have become the hallmark of our city’s parks and recreation amenities requires support from organizations that share our love for this community. Through their generous support and continued partnership, each of our new sponsors has demonstrated a desire to invest in the betterment of this community.”
Stanford Medicine, which includes Stanford Children’s Health and Stanford Health Care, will become the new complex sponsor. Under this agreement, the complex will be renamed “Stanford Medicine Sports Complex.” Stanford Medicine will also secure naming rights for the newly rebranded “Stanford Medicine Stadium Field.” Both organizations have locations in Pleasanton which serve the community.
Pleasanton-based engineering firm, 4LEAF, has also joined the city as a new park sponsor. The construction management provider will receive naming rights to Bernal Community Park’s East Field, which will be renamed “4Leaf, Inc.”
The existing sponsor, Construction Testing Services, will continue its sponsorship of the West Field for the next seven years. As such, the field will continue to be named the “CTS Field.” For the last 27 years, Pleasanton-based Construction Testing Services has held its position as a pre-eminent special inspection and material testing company providing clients with exceptional customer service, knowledgeable engineers and qualified inspectors.
Murphy added, “The Library and Recreation Department has a vision of ‘Inspiring a Vibrant Community,’ which we continuously strive to achieve through an adherence to the organizational values of ‘integrity, collaboration, customer service, inclusiveness and innovation.’ We are pleased to be partnering with sponsors that share in our vision and values, and we thank the sports user groups and the sponsors for their support of Bernal Community Park.”