The Livermore Public Library will host The Magic of Germar, a bilingual children’s magic show in English and Spanish, on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m.
This program will take place outside the Civic Center Library, located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave., in Livermore.
Germar, a Vallejo-based magician, strives to entertain and educate his audience through magic and illusions. Germar is an award-winning magician, author, and writer whose humor will make you laugh while his magic will make you wonder! No registration is required to attend this free program.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library. For more information, call 925-373-5505 or visit livermorelibrary.net.