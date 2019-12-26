The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore has established a scholarship fund through the Pedrozzi Foundation to honor community-minded and beloved Livermore resident Bill Geyer.
Born in Pennsylvania into a military family, Geyer spent his youth traveling the world. He met his wife, Dianna, while his father was stationed in Japan. In 1997, the couple opened Livermore Trophies & Tees, serving sports leagues and businesses, and expanded to a web business with the growth of online commerce. Geyer was very active with local sports, coaching his sons’, Jim’s, Jerry’s, and Michael’s, youth baseball and basketball teams, umpiring youth baseball, playing softball and soccer, and rooting avidly for the Sharks, Raiders and A's. Geyer also served the community as a volunteer member of Alameda County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Unit and longtime member of the Rotary Club of Livermore, serving one year as club president. His professional memberships included Leadfinders and the Livermore Chamber of Commerce.
In 1987, the Rotary Club of Livermore established the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore, and the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley joined the effort a few years later. The RFL provides funds to create opportunities for young people, promote community service, and improve the quality of life in the Livermore Valley – actions which Bill Geyer embodied.
Through the RFL, Geyer spearheaded the funding and acquisition of a Mobile Health Unit, operated by ValleyCare. The MHU provided easily accessible medical services to many under-served people in the local community. Services included immunizations, physical exams, tuberculosis and blood pressure screenings, cholesterol and diabetes testing, and treatment for those with bronchitis, flu, asthma, ear infections, allergies and sinus infections. The MHU provided drop-in care for non-emergency medical conditions, follow-up care, and was utilized in educational settings and for community outreach. After many years of service in the local community, the MHU was returned to the RFL, subsequently sold and is now utilized in a similar fashion in the Caribbean Islands, expanding Bill Geyer’s reach internationally.
Geyer passed away in 2013 following a short battle with cancer, but his positive legacy continues. In his honor, a $2,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a qualified Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District graduate, of any age, pursuing a career in the medical field. Priority will be given to applicants that played baseball, softball or some other sport. Administered by the Pedrozzi Foundation, the first application cycle opens January 1 and closes March 2. Visit Pedrozzi.org to apply.
Others inspired by Bill Geyer’s contributions to the community, may donate to the scholarship fund at the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore either online at www.rotarianfoundationlivermore.org/donate or by mailing donations to: Rotarian Foundation of Livermore, 2117 Fourth Street, Livermore, CA 94550.
The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore Bill Geyer Memorial Scholarship is one of many scholarships established at the Pedrozzi Foundation by community members in honor of family, colleagues, and inspirational leaders. Contact the Pedrozzi Foundation at info@Pedrozzi.org or 925-456-3700 for more information on establishing or endowing a scholarship fund for Livermore graduates.