Tilden naturalist Anthony Fisher will lead one of his Monday birding walks from 9 a.m. to noon, on Monday, Dec. 5, at Shimada Friendship Park, in Richmond. This is an easy walk to see the birds and enjoy some ornithological lore. The park is at Peninsula Drive and Marina Bay Parkway. For more information, call 510-544-2233.
