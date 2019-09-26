The Most Reverend Oscar Cantú, Bishop of San Jose, will officiate 9 a.m. mass on Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave., Livermore, followed by a special 9:45 a.m. talk, “Ministry to the Less Fortunate - Iraq, Africa and the Middle East.”
Bishop Cantú is a social justice leader, and a firm advocate for those without a voice. All are welcome. For more information, contact Janet Schott at (925) 373-9346.
From October through May, the WINGS (Women in God’s Spirit) ministry will meet on Thursdays, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Borromeo Hall. The faith-enriching ministry hosts a variety of speakers and addresses topics with a spiritual or humanitarian message. To learn more, call Phyllis Clearwater (925) 337-4299, or visit www.stcharleslivermore.org/WINGS.asp.