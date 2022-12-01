The naturalists at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve in Antioch lead a ‘Saturday Afternoon Stroll,’ a two-to-three-mile hike to explore the park’s varied plant and animal life, almost every week.
On the schedule is a stroll from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3. The minimum age requirement is 4 years old, and parent participation is required.
Alternatively, participants can meet one of the park’s snakes-in-residence during a program from 2 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 4, with naturalist Jessica Kauzer. The minimum age requirement is 2 years old. Jessica will show the snake and talk about how snakes contribute to the local ecosystem.
Registration is not necessary for either program. Both meet at the uppermost parking lot on Somersville Road, 3½ miles south of Highway 4. The programs are free, but Black Diamond Mines has a parking fee of $5 when the kiosk is staffed.
For more information, call 510-544-2750.