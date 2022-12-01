Hike Hiking Hiker Woods Forest Trail Unsplash.jpg

The naturalists at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve in Antioch lead a ‘Saturday Afternoon Stroll,’ a two-to-three-mile hike to explore the park’s varied plant and animal life, almost every week.

On the schedule is a stroll from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3. The minimum age requirement is 4 years old, and parent participation is required.