The American Red Cross will be accepting donations at the Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, every day the rest of the month, except for Thursday, March 30.Martin Gagliano, regional communications manager, said the blood drive is necessary for the Red Cross to ensure that blood is available for hospitals this spring. Donors who give blood this month will receive a $10 Visa gift card. They will also be entered in a drawing to win one of five $3,000 Visa gift cards. To schedule a blood donation, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. Donors must show a donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification at check-in. The donation schedule is:
Friday, March 24,