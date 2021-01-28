Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare will hold a community blood drive at the LifeStyleRX fitness center, 1119 E. Stanley Blvd. in Livermore, from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
“The need for blood is constant. Even during a pandemic,” said Elisa Manzanares, with the Stanford Blood Center. “It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice.”
Manzanares said the blood drive, which will take place on the basketball court, would follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and donors would be required to wear masks. She said giving blood should take about an hour.
Although walk-ins will be accepted, donors are encouraged to make appointments by calling (888) 723-7831 or by going to http://bit.ly/shcrx29. First-time donors, or returning donors without their donor ID cards, will be required to have valid state-issued photo identification.