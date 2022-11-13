The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. To sign up to donate blood, go to redcross.org and use the sponsor code “Dublin Community,” or call 800-733-2767. Registered donors can also speed up the process by completing pre-donation forms the day of the blood drive online at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
