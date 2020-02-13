Sideline, whose hit single, “Thunder Dan,” won the Song of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019, will perform at the Firehouse Arts Center on Friday, March 6.
Sideline started as a side project for a group of seasoned players in 2010, but soon began to record and release albums in earnest. The band’s founders, Steve Dilling (banjo), guitarist Skip Cherryholmes, and Jason Moore (bass), were all members of previous award-winning groups, with many Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and international tours. The band became a full-time effort with the additions of Zack Arnold (mandolin), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and guitarist Jacob Greer.
The current tour will feature songs from the group’s newest album, “Break to the Edge,” along with “Thunder Dan” and neo-traditional covers of classic songs.
The two-hour performance will begin at 8 p.m., at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Reserved seat tickets are $15 - $25. For more information, go to www.firehousearts.org, or call (925) 931-4848.