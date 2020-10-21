With Halloween right around the corner and quarantine still in effect, one local business has crafted a creative way for kids to enjoy Halloween in a different form.
Macaroni Kid Pleasanton, a family-friendly newsletter in the Tri-Valley, recently launched a community activity called Boo Baskets to provide some supplemental fun. Boo Baskets are baskets, buckets or bags filled with Halloween candy and kid-friendly items such as stickers, small toys or pencils.
Each family that wishes to participate needs to make two baskets and discreetly pass them along to two neighbors. The neighbors then share baskets with two others, and so on. Each basket should include a printed paper that says, ‘You Have Been Boo’d,’ which can be found on the Macaroni Kid Pleasanton website. Every participant must still abide by the social-distancing rule and make sure to sanitize all products before sharing.
“(We) put our thinking caps on and came up with this idea to help spread some spooky cheer by Boo’ing 100 local families and starting the ‘pay it forward’ trend throughout the month,” said Carrie Williams, Macaroni Kid publisher and editor.
Williams started making the baskets by hand with help from her two sons, and the baskets are distributed to the kids in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin. Several people from the communities, such as moms, friends and Macaroni Kid subscribers, were able to reach out and help deliver the baskets.
In addition, several businesses sponsored the project. The sponsors include: Porky’s Pizza Palace Pleasanton, Empower Martial Arts, Mozart Einstein & Me, Happy Fish Swim School in Livermore, Fountainhead Montessori School in Dublin, Kumon-South Pleasanton, Livermore Grocery Store Outlet, Towne Center Books, and Karen’s Yard Cards.
“With so many changes going on in our world, I wanted to bring as much joy as I could and some smiles and a fun memory along the way,” said Karen Braga, owner of Karen’s Yard Cards. “Families need some fun and smiles!”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2T7FNKw.