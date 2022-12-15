Christmas Tree Lasse Bergqvist Unsplash.jpg

It’s not too early to start thinking about how to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays are over. Anyone can give their tree new life by recycling it. For a donation of just $10 per tree, local Boy Scout Troop 905 will pick up holiday trees from Dublin residences on Jan. 1. Reservations are required and accepted until 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. Only clean trees will be accepted; no flocking or tinsel is allowed; and tree bases or stands should be removed.   Amador Valley Industries will also provide special holiday tree pickup on your regular service day, Jan. 2 to 13. Two large bins will also be available at the Dublin Sports Grounds parking lot between Dec. 30 and Jan. 16 for residents to drop off their trees for recycling. Only clean trees (no flocking or tinsel) are accepted at this location as well. For more information visit bit.ly/3FnV0yR. For reservations, visit dublintroop905.org.