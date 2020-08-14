Chung Bothwell has been reelected board chairman of the UNCLE Credit Union for 2020-2021.
This is the 13th year that the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employee will serve as board chair for the Livermore-based credit union, which serves Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
John Stein, an engineer at Gryphon Technologies, was re-elected vice chair. A former Livermore city councilman, he now serves on the Planning Commission.
Board Secretary Bob Corey was re-elected to a second term, while board member Mila Shapovalov was elected treasurer. Peter Goldstein, who also works at Lawrence Livermore, was elected to a new board position.
With the credit union’s establishment of a new Audit Committee, the three board members serving in this capacity are Neda Gray, Robin Morris and Clay Smith.