System Overload Robotics, a Boy Scouts of America Exploring Post that focuses on robotics and technology-related educational and team activities for high school students in the Bay Area, will hold an open house for prospective members at the Livermore Municipal Airport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Chartered by Robot Garden, a community workspace based at the airport, the Exploring Post is also a FIRST Robotics Competition team.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 by Dean Kamen, entrepreneur and inventor of the Segway, as a mentor-based teaching program to inspire more youths to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
The open house will begin with a reception at Five Rivers Aviation, 700 Terminal Circle, before moving to System Overload Robotics’ workshop space to view ongoing projects and hands-on activities.
As a FIRST robotics competition team, the 20 members of Exploring Post 987 work under strict rules and time constraints to design and build industrial-size robots capable of performing specific tasks and playing complex field games against other competitors. In 2019, the team qualified for the FIRST World Championship competition.
“This team is truly an example of how perseverance pays off in both technical and leadership successes, even during a pandemic,” said Exploring advisor Phillip Weiss, a workforce services and development manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
“This team has worked together through virtual meetings and now in-person meetings to learn skills in many STEM and business-related areas. Students and mentors put in hundreds of hours to successfully complete at this level,” Weiss said.
The robotics competition is for students in grades 9 through 12.
For more information, go to www.frc6059.com.