The Pleasanton Downtown Association will sponsor the second annual Bubbles & Bacon festival from 4-7 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Fifteen downtown locations will be offering bite-sized, bacon-inspired treats, highlighted by a bubbling adult beverage. Eventgoers must be 21 or older.
Check-in will be at the Museum on Main, 603 Main St., where IDs will be verified and eventgoers will receive a wristband, commemorative 2020 Bubbles & Bacon champagne flute, and program. Programs will have a map of all participating restaurants along with a menu of bites and bubbles. From there, eventgoers are free to stroll through downtown and enjoy the tasting experience at their own pace.
For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2S71z1l. Tickets start at $40, but prices will increase to $45 on Saturday, Jan. 18. Online ticket sales will end at midnight, on Friday, Feb. 21. If not sold out, tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 3:30 p.m., the day of the event, at the Museum on Main for $50 cash or check only.
All event proceeds go to the Pleasanton Downtown Association, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the economic vitality and hometown character of downtown Pleasanton.