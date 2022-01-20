Alan and Mary Burnham, Livermore residents and supporters of the Tri-Valley Haven, have offered to match up to $25,000 in donations to the nonprofit organization as it opens a new food pantry at 150 N. L St., Livermore.
The Burnhams will match donations made before Monday, Jan. 31.
Tri-Valley Haven, which provides services to children and adult victims of sexual and domestic abuse, currently operates a small food pantry at the Mar Thoma Church.
The nonprofit said the new pantry will be larger and operate more like a grocery store, with more fresh fruits, meats, and vegetables, and allowing patrons to shop for the products they want. The new location can also be more easily reached by bus from Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore.
Tri-Valley Haven expects to close the Mar Thoma pantry and open the new L Street pantry in February.