Visit Tri-Valley's challenge to Tri-Valley residents and visitors to take part in the “Caffeine for a Cause” campaign has been extended through Jan. 17.
By visiting any participating locations along the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail — including coffee shops, tea houses, and bubble tea cafes — patrons will help raise funds for local nonprofit Culinary Angels, which provides healthy meals to people going through serious illnesses. For each person who completes the “Caffeine for a Cause” challenge, Visit Tri-Valley will donate $20 to Culinary Angels.
Participants will earn a limited-edition mug along the way. To participate, individuals must visit the Tri-Valley Caffeine trail and submit photos online via social media by using the hashtag #CaffeineForACause and tag @VisitTriValley. Those choosing not to post on social media can submit images directly to the Visit Tri-Valley website at visittrivalley.com to receive their Caffeine Trail mug. Additionally, submitting images via social media automatically enters users into a weekly drawing for a $10 gift card to any participating Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail location.
“Visit Tri-Valley is wholly invested in our incredible Tri-Valley community," said Robin Fahr, Visit Tri-Valley vice president of marketing. “By contributing to individuals in health-crises with wholesome and organic meals, we can support those facing health challenges with the gift of strength.”
Culinary Angels is a 100% volunteer and donation-based nonprofit that provides healthy meals to those affected by a health crisis, namely those battling cancer, and to date has served over 6,500 meals to those in need in the Tri-Valley area.
Founded in 2016 by Lisa McNaney, Culinary Angels delivers these meals free of charge to not only recipients, but also to their caregivers, serving to promote health and wellness in a person’s time of need.
“We are proud to be a part of this event and feel so fortunate to have such amazing support from everyone on the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail,” said McNaney, Culinary Angels executive director.
For a full list of participating locations, visit bit.ly/3K2AXHP.