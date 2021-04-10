In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has increased the number of transactions that can be completed without a visit to a field office.
Drivers can transact business with the DMV online, at a DMV Now kiosk, or through a business partner.
The following questions cover some of the ways to access DMV services without stepping foot in a field office.
I need to complete some DMV business, but I want to avoid an in-person visit. What are my options?
While some services still need to be completed in a field office, most transactions can be completed online, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, change of addresses, replacement stickers or registration cards, notice of transfer and release of liability, requests for duplicate driver’s licenses, and vehicle license fee refunds.
Nearly all California drivers are now eligible to renew their license online or by mail. Go to www.dmv.ca.gov/online for more information.
I saw a DMV Now kiosk at my local grocery store. What is that, and can I use it to renew my vehicle registration?
There are hundreds of DMV Now kiosks throughout the state to help customers complete their vehicle registration renewal, submit proof of insurance, receive a driver or vehicle record, and more. Drivers simply scan their documents, pay the fees using a credit card or cash (where available), and print out their registration cards and stickers or other verification on the spot.
To locate the nearest DMV Now kiosk, go to www.cadmvnowkiosk.com/kiosks.
I am over 70 and received a letter that states I need to renew my license, but I cannot get to the DMV before my renewal date. What can I do?
Nearly all California drivers are now eligible to renew their license online or by mail even if their renewal notice indicates an office visit is required.
Those 70 and older with a noncommercial driver’s license can renew online or by mail, eliminating the need to visit a DMV office. Licenses with an expiration date starting March 1, 2020, are eligible.
This new option waives the requirement for many seniors to visit a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Californians with a suspended license are not eligible.
I still need to get my REAL ID. Can I do this online?
The federal government has extended the REAL ID enforcement date to Oct. 1. However, an in-person field office visit is still required to complete your application for a REAL ID.
To limit the amount of time spent in a DMV office and prepare for their visit, drivers should start their REAL ID applications online, using the REAL ID checklist to make sure they have the correct documents. They can then upload their documents before coming to the office.
After completing the online application and uploading identification documents, applicants will receive a confirmation code that DMV employees can access. No appointment is needed. Drivers can also Learn renew an expiring license online and get a REAL ID later.