25 years ago, the California Rangeland Trust was born out of need— a need to keep ranchers on the land and a need to keep working lands productive in California.

The year was 1997— land prices were rising, taxes were becoming more burdensome, and the threat of development loomed over California’s rangelands. Feeling the pressures, some ranchers got out of the business altogether, while others moved across state lines to continue their operations. It seemed like the sustainability of California’s ranching industry was in jeopardy.