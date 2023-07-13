25 years ago, the California Rangeland Trust was born out of need— a need to keep ranchers on the land and a need to keep working lands productive in California.
The year was 1997— land prices were rising, taxes were becoming more burdensome, and the threat of development loomed over California’s rangelands. Feeling the pressures, some ranchers got out of the business altogether, while others moved across state lines to continue their operations. It seemed like the sustainability of California’s ranching industry was in jeopardy.
Matt Echeverria, California Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) President at the time, along with his fellow board members, felt the struggles the ranching industry was facing and feared that losing California’s cattle producers would in turn put the state at a loss in terms of food production and environmental stewardship.
“There was a mass exodus that we were seeing in the ranching industry,” Echeverria stated. “It was a topic of the West, and we wanted our ranchers to be able to have a viable way to keep their home country and fend off development.”
With urban sprawl threatening the future, new land trusts were being formed across the United States, but particularly in California. Using a tool called a “conservation easement,” they sought to partner with private landowners to conserve open space for the benefit of humans and wildlife alike.
Ranchers were being approached by these groups to conserve their properties. While most were well-meaning, few had practical knowledge of how agricultural businesses operated. Without a clear understanding of how easements worked or who these conservation groups were, producers became apprehensive and worried that their private property rights could be affected in the future. At the same time, development was still lurking around the corner, and easements offered alternative sources of income that could help ranches remain viable.
Idea for a Rancher-led Land Trust is Born
The ranching community needed a group they trusted to provide objective information, offer creative conservation solutions, and hold conservation easements. So, a group of CCA leaders decided to take fate into their own hands and form a rancher-led land trust. It would be an organization by ranchers, for ranchers, saving rangelands for all Californians.
After networking and learning from groups like the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association who had created the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust (CCALT) a few years earlier, CCA determined there was enough traction to bring this proposal forward for a vote by its membership.
At the annual CCA Convention in December of 1997, the resolution was made by Jerry Hempstead, First Vice President of CCA, to create a committee of individuals to research and form a 501(c)3, later to be known as the California Rangeland Trust.
“It was a real close vote to pass the resolution. Ranchers feared that it would take away their property rights,” Hempstead recounted. “But once we explained that this was going to keep land in private enterprise, there was more of an acceptance.” Ultimately, the resolution passed, and that is when the real work began.
Getting Off the Ground
By mid-1998, CCA had appointed the first Board of Directors to govern the new organization.
Within the first year, the group outlined goals and laid a solid foundation. They sought to provide real tools, common vision, and collaborative opportunities for ranchers.
“This board was a trailblazing board,” reflected original CCA Board Member Nita Vail. “This group of individuals was willing to problem solve and take risks to do this right because it is what they had to do in their everyday operations.”
Building Credibility
Credibility was one of the greatest challenges the organization faced. It presented itself as a classic chicken and egg situation: to build credibility, funding was needed, but funding required established credibility.
The first big break came when current U.S. Representative John Garamendi and his wife, Patricia, donated a conservation easement on their Calaveras County ranch. Suddenly, there was a gaining interest in conservation easements from ranchers all over the state, which meant the organization needed additional bandwidth.
In 2001, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation awarded a two-year capacity-building grant to assist in meeting this demand. With Macon ready to step down, the grant afforded the Trust the ability to bring on a new leader, which it found in Nita Vail.
Gaining Momentum
Historically, there has long been a division between agricultural and environmental interests. Vail recalled when she and a group of fellow Rangeland Trust members attended a Land Trust Alliance Rally (a national convention that brings together land trusts of all kinds) in the early 2000s. While standing in a coffee shop line dressed in denim jeans, leather boots, and cowboy hats, the group overheard a person behind them scoff: “What are cowboys doing at a conservation convention? What an oxymoron!”
The Rangeland Trust spent many years countering stereotypes and working to establish itself as a bridge organization between ranchers and environmentalists. It developed relationships with government agency partners, worked to generate a broad base of philanthropic support, educated people from all walks of life on the public benefits of rangelands, and most importantly, it let the conservation impact of the ranching community speak for itself.
To strengthen the effectiveness of its advocacy efforts, the Rangeland Trust joined forces in 2004 with four other state-wide agricultural land trusts to form an alliance. Known today as the Partnership of Rangeland Trusts (PORT), the coalition now has nine members which have collectively conserved nearly three million acres across the U.S.
By the end of its first 20 years, the Rangeland Trust had accomplished more than anyone had initially dreamed possible. It had worked with differing groups to establish common ground, and in doing so, it became the largest statewide land trust in California, having conserved over 320,000 acres of pristine rangeland for the benefit of all Californians.