Candidates for the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) Board of Directors can file their official papers beginning Monday, July 18.
Three seats on the five-member board are up for election on the Nov. 8 ballot, including Divisions 4 and 5, which represent much of Dublin. Directors normally serve four-year terms; however, the Division 5 seat will be for a two-year term due to a short-term appointment in 2020. The board currently consists of three division seats and two at-large seats, but DSRSD is in the process of transitioning to five district-based seats.
Candidates must file their declaration of candidacy with the county which encompasses their division. DSRSD authorizes and pays the counties to officiate and run its elections. The filing period runs through Aug. 12. Candidates must also be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, and a registered voter residing within the division’s boundaries. The office is nonpartisan.
Founded in 1953, DSRSD serves 187,500 people, providing potable and recycled water service to Dublin and the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon, wastewater collection and treatment to Dublin and south San Ramon, and wastewater treatment by contract to Pleasanton.
DSRSD will hold a virtual briefing for potential candidates at 7 p.m. on
Wednesday, Aug. 3. For more information, visit dsrsd.com.