Alameda County — The ballot for the California June 7 primary is filling out, following newly drawn districts. Deadlines to file for various races closed March 16, and while most candidates have qualified to see their names on the ballot, some are waiting for official approval.
Congressman Eric Swalwell will face six challengers; state Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is set for a rematch with her last opponent; a fourth candidate has opted into the race for District Attorney; and voters will select four candidates for Zone 7 board seats, according to Alameda County’s official election site.
Here’s how the races stack up, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office:
Six candidates have filed to run against Swalwell for the newly drawn 14th Congressional District that includes Livermore, Pleasanton, Hayward and Fremont. Swalwell, a Democrat from Livermore who has represented the 16th District since 2013, will face Republicans Tom Wong, a small business owner; Sri “Steve” Iyer, a global renewable executive; and Alison Hayden, a special education teacher he defeated 71% to 29% in 2020. James Andrew Peters, who lists himself as a team builder/waiter, is the other Democrat in the race, along with two candidates who did not list a party preference — software engineer Major Singh and Liam Miguel Simards, who did not list his occupation.
Some Dublin residents whose homes shifted into the newly drawn Congressional District 10 will find at least two candidates from which to choose. U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier — a Democrat who has represented the 11th District including Danville, Orinda, Pleasant Hill and Richmond since 2015 — filed in Contra Costa County to run for the new district seat that takes in a portion of Alameda County. Michael Ernest Kerr, a social justice advocate with the Green party, and charity director Oleksii Chuiko of the Republican party pulled papers but have not yet qualified for the ballot.
The top two finishers in each congressional race will face a runoff in November.
In the newly drawn California Assembly District 16, which includes all of the Tri-Valley, state Sen. Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) will face a rematch of her November 2020 bout with Republican businessman Joseph Rubay. Bauer-Kahan won two-thirds of the vote in that race against the Alamo resident. Because the top two finishers in the state’s primary elections go to a November runoff, Bauer-Kahan and Rubay will both be on the November ballot regardless of what happens in June.
Voters in the Assembly’s redrawn 20th District, which includes portions of Dublin and Pleasanton, will have a choice of three Democrats and a Republican to fill a seat currently held by Assemblyman Dr. Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, who is retiring. The Democrats in the race are psychiatric registered nurse Jennifer Esteen, labor council executive Liz Ortega, and Dublin City Councilmember Shawn Kumagai. Retired laboratory scientist Joseph Grcar is the Republican entry. The top two will face a November runoff.
Tri-Valley voters will have a say in two races that will steer how justice is served in Alameda County. A three-candidate race for months, the battle to succeed retiring DA Nancy O’Malley, now has four contenders: Pamela Price, civil rights attorney; Seth Steward, chief of staff for an Oakland city councilmember; Terry Wiley, chief assistant district attorney; and Jimmie L. Wilson, veteran prosecutor. Unless one candidate wins more than 50% in June, the top two finishers would head to a runoff in November.
Seeking a fifth term, Sheriff-Coroner Gregory Ahern will face two veteran female police officers who have campaigned against him for months. Yesenia Sanchez, an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office division commander who oversees the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, and San Francisco Police Officer JoAnn Walker are attempting to become the first woman and person of color to head the law enforcement agency. Like the DA’s race, the top two will appear on the November ballot unless one wins outright in June.
Go ahead and mark down wins for incumbent Assessor Phong La; Auditor-Controller/Clerk Recorder Melissa Wilk; and Treasurer/Tax Collector Henry “Hank’ Levy. Each is running unopposed.
In the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE), Superintendent of Schools L.K. Monroe will try to retain her position against Alysse Castro, executive director of Court, County and Continuation High Schools in the San Francisco Unified School District.
Meanwhile, the ACOE’s 7th Trustee area seat, which represents the Tri-Valley cities, is up for grabs with incumbent Yvonne Cerrato leaving the position she held for 20 years. The candidates are educator and parent Kate Dao; public school teacher Eric Dillie and retired teacher Cheryl Cook-Callio.
Three judicial spots on the Alameda County Superior Court will be on the ballot. Superior Court Commissioner Tamiza Hockenhull is running unopposed for the open Office 1 seat. For Office 12, Superior Court Commissioner Pelayo Llamas is challenging incumbent Judge Delbert Gee, who pulled papers to run, but has not yet qualified for the ballot. In Office 21, Superior Court Commissioner Michael Bishay is facing off against incumbent Judge Yolanda Northridge, who also pulled papers but has not yet qualified for the ballot.
Twenty-three other judgeships will not be placed before voters because no one filed to run against the incumbents.
In another election race, four seats on the Flood Control and Water Conservation District Directors Zone 7 board will be decided by voters. Incumbents Dennis Gambs, Sarah Palmer and Olivia Sanwong aim to retain their jobs against water agency professional Dawn L. Benson and pharmacist Todd Shinohara. With director Michelle Smith McDonald not running for re-election, four of the five candidates will be elected. Former Livermore Mayor John Marchand filed papers to run, but the registrar website shows he withdrew his candidacy.
According to the California Secretary of State’s office, the last day to register to vote for the June primary is May 23. Alameda County elections officials will begin mailing ballots by May 9. All active California voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
Aside from the local races, the ballot will include choices for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Insurance Commissioner and more. Tri-Valley State Sen. Steve Glazer has indicated his plan to run for state controller.