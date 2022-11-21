LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) naturalist Kristina Parkison will lead a Canine Capers hike for dog owners and their pets, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Sunol Regional Wilderness.

Hikers should meet at the Sunol Regional Wilderness Visitors Center, 1895 Geary Road, about five miles south of Sunol. The hike is free, although there is a $6 parking fee, and children must be accompanied by an adult.