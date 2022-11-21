East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) naturalist Kristina Parkison will lead a Canine Capers hike for dog owners and their pets, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Sunol Regional Wilderness.
Hikers should meet at the Sunol Regional Wilderness Visitors Center, 1895 Geary Road, about five miles south of Sunol. The hike is free, although there is a $6 parking fee, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 510-544-3249.
EBRPD naturalists will also present an educational program about rabbits from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont. The program is free, but the Ardenwood admission fee applies. For more information, call 510-544-2797.
Lastly, EBRPD naturalist Kevin Dixon will present a program on the plants and animals in a tidal marshland habitat at the Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline in Martinez from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. The program will include a three-mile walk to view the wildlife, including time at a pocket beach as the tide comes in.
Program participants should meet in the shoreline parking lot off North Court Street. For more information, call 510-544-2751. For a complete list of EBRPD programs, visit ebparks.org/things-to-do.