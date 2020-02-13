Offered in conjunction with the 2020 Young Voices in Harmony Festival, the award-winning Cantabella Children’s Chorus is offering a workshop for teachers led by Prof. Tom Shelton of Westminster Choir College.
Focusing on children’s and youth music, Shelton teaches classes in conducting, sacred music, and music education at Westminster in Princeton, New Jersey, and serves as conductor and coordinator of the Westminster Neighborhood Children’s Choir. In addition, he is director of the Children’s and Youth Choirs at Princeton United Methodist Church and conducts two ensembles with the Princeton Girlchoir.
His workshop, “Getting Out of the Rut – Ideas for Introducing a New Song to Developing Voices,” explores creative ways to introduce a new song to young singers, focusing on multiple learning styles (aural, visual, kinesthetic) and incorporating musical literacy.
“We all have our individual teaching styles when introducing new music,” Shelton said. “Sometimes we lose our creativity, fall into a ‘rut’ and introduce new songs the same way every time.”
The workshop will be given 6-9 p.m., on Friday, April 17, at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth Street, Livermore.
The workshop is open to music professionals, educators and students, or, anyone who is interested in learning to be a better choral director. The early bird registration fee is workshop $45 ($30 for college student). Those who register before March 18 will also receive a packet of music appropriate for middle school and high school choirs in school and community settings.
To register or for more information go to www.young-voices-in-harmony.cantabella.org/2020-teacher-workshop/ or contact Bee Chow at bee@cantabella.org.