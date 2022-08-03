The San Francisco-based musical group Cascada de Flores will present an original story about a boy who goes in search of dance, music, and song at the Rincon Branch of the Livermore Public Library, 725 Rincon Ave., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
During his adventure, the boy learns to sing from a bee, learns rhythm from a horse, and learns to dance from a flea. The free, interactive performance of “Aqui-les va…un cuento! The Treasure of Aquiles” will be presented in English and Spanish. The program will begin at 11 a.m.