The East Bay SPCA is helping feline friends find forever homes during its “Catoberfest” celebration.
On Oct. 2-6, all adult cats will have their adoption fees waived and all kittens will have a reduced $50 adoption fee.
"Even though the weather is starting to turn, our kitten season is still in full effect,” said East Bay SPCA VP of Operations Karalyn Aronow. “In this month alone, we have taken in 181 kittens. While some of these kitties are still in foster, others have been fully vaccinated and altered, and are available for adoption.
“One of the challenges with having so many adorable kittens available is that our older cats are often overlooked by potential adopters. Even though we have many amazing adult cats looking for their forever homes, they still have a harder time getting adopted during kitten season."
All cats and kittens adopted from the East Bay SPCA go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. The East Bay SPCA is located at 4651 Gleason Dr., in Dublin. Visit eastbayspca.org.