Center for Elders’ Independence (CEI), which provides long-term health care for seniors in the East Bay, will receive $1 million from the state toward construction of a new facility in El Sobrante, scheduled to open in early 2024.
The funding was included in the state budget approved last month by the California legislature.
CEI provides Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) services at centers in San Leandro, East Oakland, Downtown Oakland, Berkeley, and Concord. The program is designed to allow older adults with multiple health challenges to live at home as long as possible.
CEI also provides care coordination for more than 470 residents of all ages in Alameda and Contra Costa counties through the Home and Community Based Alternatives (HCBA) waiver program, which helps disabled persons live independently.