Halloween may look different this year, but the Alameda County Fairgrounds is bringing a safe, socially distanced and fun way to celebrate with the whole family.
Two Drive-In Boo-Bashes (one for kids and one for adults) will be held featuring a movie, contests, prizes and more. An easy, exciting and safe way to get out of the house for this year’s Halloween festivities.
Many families are taking a break from Halloween activities this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fairgrounds is proud to be able to provide a safe alternative to celebrate this year. Guests will be able to watch from a designated parking space and enjoy a movie for the kids, a movie for the horror movie fans, or enjoy both.
“Hotel Transylvania,” featuring the voices of Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, Fran Drescher and more will be shown at 5:45 p.m. and “Sleepy Hollow,” featuring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Christopher Walken will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Each movie is sold separately and guests will receive a fun Halloween surprise upon entry.
The Pirates of Emerson Drive Thru Haunted House will be open to drive through and get spooked each Thursday through Sunday throughout the month of October and an additional first weekend of November. Wednesday evenings were also added as an additional night to drive through the attraction due to the popularity of the drive thru. No actors will be present on Wednesday evenings but the experience is accompanied by spooky audio. Reserve your time or to learn more, visit the Pirates of Emerson website here and to purchase tickets, click here.
Grab-n-Stay Fair Food and Food Trucks will be open for delicious movies treats. The option to pre-order Snack Packs and Movie Treats will be available to purchase for movie goers. A ‘selfie spot’ will be included in the food truck area for the perfect place to get pictures of the kids and family in their costumes.
In true Halloween fashion, a virtual costume contest will be held to show spirit and creativity. The four categories for costumes are Cutest, Funniest, Best Group and Most Original Costume. A car decoration contest will also take place before each movie begins, with winners announced via car radio. Photos for the costume contest will be taken in front of the selfie spot and posted to social media. Voting will be done via social media and winners from each category will win a gift card.