During the month of March, Dublin will be celebrating literacy with two projects, "One City, One Book" and "Books in the Park."
All Dublin schools, both public and private, will be reading, Manjhi Moves a Mountain, a true story written by Nancy Churin. In the story, Dashrath Manjhi used a hammer, chisel, grit, determination, and twenty years to carve a path through a mountain that separates his poor village from the nearby village that has schools, markets, and a hospital. Manjhi Moves a Mountain shows how everyone can make a difference if their heart is big enough. Residents throughout Dublin are encouraged to participate by reading the book.