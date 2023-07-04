LIV-PACE GROUNDBREAKING.jpg

Center for Elders’ Independence, the leading provider of PACE healthcare and services for older adults in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, recently broke ground on the PACE Tri-Valley location. This new center will cater to the growing number of older residents in the Tri-Valley area and provide coordinated medical and social services close to their homes.

PACE, which stands for Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, is a national model of care designed for individuals over 55 years with pre-existing conditions. PACE is considered the gold standard of long-term care because the focus is on preventive treatment, helping older adults to stay in their homes and out of hospitals and nursing homes.