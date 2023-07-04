Center for Elders’ Independence, the leading provider of PACE healthcare and services for older adults in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, recently broke ground on the PACE Tri-Valley location. This new center will cater to the growing number of older residents in the Tri-Valley area and provide coordinated medical and social services close to their homes.
PACE, which stands for Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, is a national model of care designed for individuals over 55 years with pre-existing conditions. PACE is considered the gold standard of long-term care because the focus is on preventive treatment, helping older adults to stay in their homes and out of hospitals and nursing homes.
The PACE Tri-Valley at 2441 Constitution Drive in Livermore will serve the communities of Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Livermore Valley. It will feature a recreational and social center, an occupational and physical rehab gym with exercise equipment, a primary care health clinic, a serving kitchen, a patio, and administrative offices. With this new center, CEI plans to address the substantial need for senior health care and social connections in the Tri-Valley region.
“The Tri-Valley area has a large need for services focused on the older population and we are thrilled to provide those much-needed services of senior healthcare and social connections,” Maria Zamora, CEO, said. “By opening this new center, older community members won’t have to travel over an hour to see their doctor. They can find treatment from doctors who look like them and speak like them in a community they are familiar with.”
Alameda County’s population is nearly one-quarter Hispanic and 15% Asian. Its population of older adults is growing rapidly according to the California Department of Aging. Between 2010 and 2060, the population of those over 60 is expected to grow by 195%, while the over-80 population will grow by 534%. CEI plans for PACE Tri-Valley to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive and preventive care to enable older adults to live safely in their homes for as long as possible.
Construction of PACE Tri-Valley is scheduled to start this summer, and the center is projected to open in the first months of 2024. CEI expects to create approximately 40 new jobs at PACE Tri-Valley, including nurses, physicians, rehabilitation therapists, drivers, home care aides, social workers, activity specialists, and personal care assistants.
About Center for Elders’ Independence (CEI)
CEI has served East Bay seniors and their families for over 40 years. Currently over 1,100 senior participants are in CEI PACE (the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), which provides medical care and integrated support services. The highly coordinated preventive care enables older adults with multiple health challenges to live safely in a home setting for as long as possible. CEI’s doctors, rehab therapists, nurses, social workers, drivers and home care aides specialize in serving only elders and are committed to advocating for healthcare equity. PACE has been replicated in more than 270 centers in 32 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about Center for Elders’ Independence, visit elders.org or call (844) 319-1150.