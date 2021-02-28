The East Bay Holocaust Education Center is offering an online exhibit designed to teach high school students about the mass murder of more than 6 million Jews under the German Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler during World War II.
Larry Lagin, a board member for the education center, said the exhibit, which features artwork and video testimonies from Holocaust survivors from the Shoah Foundation Institute in Los Angeles, was adapted for online viewing from a program presented at the Bothwell Art Center in 2019.
More than 650 people attended the Bothwell presentation, including 350 world history students from Livermore High School.
A touring version of the exhibit was also taken to several East Bay high schools in 2019 and 2020, including Granada High School in Livermore and Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, before in-person classes were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the exhibit is geared toward high school students, Lagin said the free online presentation is suitable for anyone 13 and older. The recently formed East Bay Holocaust Education Center, a nonprofit based in Pleasanton, also offered two online training sessions for teachers earlier this month.
To view the exhibit, go to www.ebhec.org/onlinememorialexhibit.
The East Bay Holocaust Education Center will also sponsor the online streaming of the Norwegian film, “The Crossing,” from April 11-13, in connection with this year’s virtual East Bay International Jewish Film Festival.
The film tells the story of two pre-teen children whose parents, members of the Norwegian resistance during the war, are arrested by the Nazis. Left on their own, they discover two Jewish children hiding in their basement and decide to help them flee the Nazis and escape to neutral Sweden.
The EBHEC will also sponsor a second film, “Inside Hana’s Suitcase,” a theatrical documentary based on the book, “Hana’s Suitcase,” which tells the story of two young children who grew up in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia and what they endured because they happened to be born Jewish. No time has been set to stream the film.
For more information on the Jewish film festival, go to www.eastbayjewishfilm.org.
Finally, the East Bay Holocaust Education Center is partnering with the Livermore Shakespeare Festival to produce a virtual stage reading of a Holocaust-themed play this summer. Michael Wayne Rice, resident director for the Shakespeare Festival, is leading a community reading group that will select the play.
For more information on the East Bay Holocaust Education Center go to www.ebhec.org.