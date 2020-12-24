The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) hosted its fourth-annual #LivValBiz Awards Ceremony on Dec. 17, but this year, it was virtual.
“Already recognized as a very professional and effective team supporting chamber members, the chamber team took it to the next level during the pandemic and shelter-in-place, working tirelessly to support the business community,” said Harold Roundtree, chairman of the board. “I want to say thank you to Martha Espinoza, Christy Malsack, Jeanie Haigh, Sayeh Ahmari and Dawn Argula. You are the engine that powers the chamber of commerce.”
In thanking the community for its support and resilience in the face of adversity, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, representing the 16th California Assembly District, spoke during the meeting.
“I am honored to be here today for these Livermore business awards to celebrate some of the most resilient and innovative business anchors in our community,” she said. “I do have to say that I missed the wine country luncheon this year, but I know, as we look toward the light at the end of the tunnel … that we are going to get through this.”
Presenting the awards this year was outgoing Livermore Mayor John Marchand.
“It truly has been a pleasure and an honor to have been a member of the chamber of commerce here in Livermore, because it is important for the mayor to be involved,” he said. “As the mayor, my representation is there because when the businesses in my community succeed, my community succeeds.”
The five categories of awards were redefined to suit the current environment under COVID-19 restrictions. Nominations were submitted by members of the chamber, as well as nonmembers, and nominees who are not chamber members were fully considered in the light of this year’s difficulties.
Excellence in Business Adaptations with a Focus on the Future: Fremont Bank
The category of Excellence in Business Adaptations with a Focus on the Future recognized businesses that have risen to the challenges presented and adapted to meet those needs during COVID-19.
The nominees were Eurotech, Fremont Bank, First Street Alehouse, Gillig, Pinot’s Palette, Strizzi’s Restaurant, UNCLE Credit Union, and Wiley X.
Fremont Bank took home the award.
“Thank you for this wonderful award,” said Elena Silva, the bank’s assistant branch manager for Livermore. “I joined Fremont Bank during the pandemic, and what Fremont Bank has done for businesses and the community … is amazing. I am so blessed to be part of a great team that supports the community in a strong manner, especially during a pandemic.”
Most Valuable Employer with a Focus on Employee Health and Wellness: El Charro Mexican Food and Cantina
The winner of Most Valuable Employer with a Focus on Employee Health and Wellness showed the ability to assist employees with responding to the pandemic and recognizing the value of employees’ contributions while keeping them safe, healthy, paid, and productive.
The nominees for Most Valuable Employer with a Focus on Employee Health and Wellness were El Charro Mexican Food and Cantina, Fremont Bank, Gillig, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Safeway, Valley Montessori School, and Wiley X.
Taking home the award was El Charro Mexican Food and Cantina.
“Thank you very much for the award – it is very nice for you to be doing this,” said Jose Madriz, general manager of the business. “We have only been open because of our employees, so they’ll be happy.”
Community Minded Award: Garre Vineyard and Winery with Whitecastle Tours
The Community Minded Award recognizes businesses that are dedicated to helping others by making a positive impact and giving back to the community during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. The Community Minded nominees were Amos Productions, Comcast, First Street Alehouse, Fortune Emporium, Fremont Bank, Garre Vineyard and Winery, Whitecastle Tours and Pinot’s Palette.
Taking home the award was Garre Vineyard and Winery with Whitecastle Tours.
“Thank you to Mayor Marchand and the chamber of commerce because you put this program together,” said Abe Ahmari, the executive chef at Garré Winery. “I also want to thank the owners and my staff. It has been a tough year for every one of us, but I’m sure we’re going to go through this very soon. I wish everyone a safe holiday.”
Creative Pivot: First Street Alehouse
Despite the challenges of 2020, the winner in the category of Creative Pivot demonstrated leadership, resilience and creativity when making adjustments to the strategies, business models or goals during COVID-19. In the category of Creative Pivot, the nominees were Comcast Business and Xfinity, First Street Alehouse, Garre Vineyard & Winery, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, La Roza Construction, and Pinot’s Palette.
Taking home the award was First Street Alehouse.
“I just want to say what an honor it is to be able to serve in this community,” said Brook Witherspoon, who owns the restaurant. “This has been a challenging year for everyone, but our city is resilient, and support has been poured out from every level. I definitely want to thank the city. It is an honor to even have been nominated, and we hope to be able to continue serving for many years to come.”
2020 Success Story: La Roza Construction
The 2020 Success Story Award went to the business with the most compelling success story during COVID-19. The nominees were BratPak Dog Kamp, Comcast Business and Xfinity, and La Roza Construction.
The award went to La Roza Construction due to their changing focus from commercial to residential work, which not only kept their employees working, but also added four new workers.
“Thank you so much – we are so grateful and so honored,” said Kelly Klein, who owns the business with Eric Klein. “We could not have done this without our community. It has been a big, big change for our company, and our guys are thrilled. Thank you again.”
In closing the ceremony, Marchand congratulated the 2020 award winners.
“Thank you all for your sacrifice and for your commitment to sustain our businesses here in the Tri Valley,” he said. “We wish you the very best for a successful future.”
For more information about the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit livermorechamber.org.