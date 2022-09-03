The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Community Service Awards. The chamber recognizes businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with awards for Excellence in Business, Excellence in Service, Distinguished Individual Service, and Business Philanthropy. Nominations can be submitted at pleasanton.org or by email at susie@pleasanton.org, and must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 7. Nominees do not have to be chamber members.
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
-
Pleasanton Police Captain Kurt Sclehuber, above, enjoyed a double dose of fun during the department’s Aug. 24, “Cone with a Cop” event at the Meadowlark Dairy in Pleasanton.
