The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Community Service Awards. The chamber recognizes businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with awards for Excellence in Business, Excellence in Service, Distinguished Individual Service, and Business Philanthropy. Nominations can be submitted at pleasanton.org or by email at susie@pleasanton.org, and must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 7. Nominees do not have to be chamber members.