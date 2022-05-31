On May 18, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the WellNest Company’s new Dublin warehouse at 6450 Trinity Court.
WellNest provides a variety of services to enable at-home care for aging adults, including WellNest Pods, or backyard accessory dwelling units (ADU).
"The Dublin business community is thrilled to have a company providing much needed products and services that address the housing crisis and enable seniors to be close to family while remaining independent as possible," said Dublin Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sue Stephenson.
The ribbon-cutting included a tour of the company’s WellNest Pod Express Units.