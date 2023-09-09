LAVTA Wheels Bus

The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) is conducting a community survey through the end of September to gain input from regular bus riders and the public regarding potential Wheels bus route and schedule changes to take effect in 2024.

LAVTA said Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is changing the frequency of its commuter Dublin train this month, from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes, which will no longer line up with the current Wheels bus schedules, which operates on a 15- or 30-minute frequency.