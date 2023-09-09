The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) is conducting a community survey through the end of September to gain input from regular bus riders and the public regarding potential Wheels bus route and schedule changes to take effect in 2024.
LAVTA said Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is changing the frequency of its commuter Dublin train this month, from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes, which will no longer line up with the current Wheels bus schedules, which operates on a 15- or 30-minute frequency.
In response, LAVTA has developed three potential bus network scenarios for public review.
The first scenario would formalize the current Wheels route service levels, including formal discontinuation of still-suspended routes due to the pandemic. The second would increase frequencies in primary travel corridors and reduce or eliminate service on secondary routes. The third would lengthen the 15-minute service corridors to 20 minutes but restore service in several areas that are currently unserved by buses.
The multi-lingual “Wheels in Motion” outreach campaign will be marketed throughout the Tri-Valley, with riders and community members encouraged to voice their opinions on a preferred bus network. To take the survey, go to wheelsbus.com/wheels-in-motion.